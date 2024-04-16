A Nova Scotia senior and the ‘terrible stress’ of moving during a housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia senior who’s being evicted from his apartment at the end of the month says the added stress is impacting his health.

Jim Andersen, 65, has been living in his basement apartment in the Kentville area for around two years. On March 25, he received notice that he would have to leave by May 1, as his landlord was selling the building and the buyer wanted to use both units.

The search for a new place to live was challenging, Andersen said.

“It’s not easy. It’s hard to even get a call back, let alone a viewing,” he said.

Andersen, who has cancer, diabetes and heart issues, said it’s hard to focus on his health when he also has to worry about moving in the midst of a historic housing crisis.

“I do have concerns about all this going on because that’s just one more worry,” he said.

“It’s terrible stress. I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t be stressed. Ten years ago looking for an apartment, no problem, you’d be into one in a month. Now, people just can’t find a place to live.”

He said he’s trying to get into senior housing, but the wait-list is long and daunting.

Since initially speaking with Global News, Andersen has found a new place, but it’s going to cost him around $550 more per month.

“For sure I am relieved, but it has cost me quite a bit to move on,” he said.

Bill VanGorder, chief education and policy officer for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), said in an interview that it’s getting more and more difficult for seniors to find a place to live.

“Jim’s case is not unusual at all. We hear continually, almost daily, in fact, from people who are concerned about their housing,” VanGorder said.

He noted that rents have gone up “tremendously” in recent years.

“Remember, most seniors are on fixed income, and it doesn’t matter which level of fixed income it is, whether it’s high or low,” VanGorder said. “If it’s fixed, then that kind of increase — an increase of $500 a month — is impossible for most people.”

He said the pressures and stresses of moving can take a huge toll on seniors mentally and physically.

“Anyone who has helped move a loved one, especially (from) a place they’ve been in a long time, knows how disconcerting that can be, disorienting, and confusing as people get older,” he said.

VanGorder also noted the wait-list for any kind of senior housing is long, and spaces are usually prioritized by people with urgent issues.

Andersen, meanwhile, said there needs to be more housing options for people across the province.

“It’s terrible…. Even down here in this little town, people are sleeping in tents because you can’t find a place to live,” he said.

“There’s just nothing here to rent.”