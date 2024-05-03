Menu

Politics

Councillor Pam Lovelace announces bid to be mayor of Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Halifax-area councillor Pam Lovelace has announced that she’s running for mayor this fall, making her the first high-profile candidate to throw her hat in the ring.

Lovelace, who represents Hammonds Plains – St. Margaret’s, made the announcement during an event Friday morning at Mount Saint Vincent University’s McCain Centre.

If elected, she would become the first female mayor the region has seen since the mid-90s. Moira Ducharme, who served from 1991 to 1994, was the first female mayor of pre-amalgamation Halifax, and no women have held the seat since.

Longtime Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in February that he will not be running during the municipal election in October, leaving the seat wide open.

Lovelace is the third person to become an unofficial mayoral candidate before official nominations open in September. Political newcomers Nolan Greenough and Clay Bowser also registered as unofficial candidates earlier in the spring.

Halifax Member of Parliament Andy Fillmore and fellow councillor Waye Mason have previously expressed interest in the job, but have made no official announcements.

The next municipal election is scheduled to take place Oct. 19.

