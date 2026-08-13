Federal government, Edmonton community groups talk downtown safety

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s politician overseeing the fight against crime is in Edmonton, discussing public safety issues with the mayor and community groups.

Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota addressed an Edmonton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, with the discussion including talk on downtown safety.

“I don’t think there’s a downtown that I’ve been into that doesn’t have a similar concern,” Sahota said.

In Edmonton, downtown safety has been discussed for years and was one of the questions in a mayoral debate last fall.

The Downtown Revitalization Coalition recently called it a reason contributing to a string of restaurants closing this summer.

1:47 Urgent call to Edmonton city council to address downtown business closures

The feds say they’re working with other governments and introducing changes like bail and sentencing reform to improve the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alberta provided input on the new bail and sentencing reforms, and we appreciate that the federal government took our advice,” Alberta justice minister Mickey Amery said in a statement.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Alberta’s government continues to implement the new bail and sentencing requirements. We are actively working with the federal government, the City of Edmonton, and the Edmonton Police Service to address violence and crime and make sure Edmontonians feel safe.”

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said Thursday’s conversation will discuss strategies that have improved conditions. He hopes they can be expanded.

For more on this story, watch the video above.