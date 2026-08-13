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Politics

Federal government, Edmonton community groups talk downtown safety

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 7:12 pm
1 min read
People walking down Rice Howard Way in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. View image in full screen
People walking down Rice Howard Way in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Global News
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Canada’s politician overseeing the fight against crime is in Edmonton, discussing public safety issues with the mayor and community groups.

Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota addressed an Edmonton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, with the discussion including talk on downtown safety.

“I don’t think there’s a downtown that I’ve been into that doesn’t have a similar concern,” Sahota said.

In Edmonton, downtown safety has been discussed for years and was one of the questions in a mayoral debate last fall.

The Downtown Revitalization Coalition recently called it a reason contributing to a string of restaurants closing this summer.

Click to play video: 'Urgent call to Edmonton city council to address downtown business closures'
Urgent call to Edmonton city council to address downtown business closures

The feds say they’re working with other governments and introducing changes like bail and sentencing reform to improve the situation.

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“Alberta provided input on the new bail and sentencing reforms, and we appreciate that the federal government took our advice,” Alberta justice minister Mickey Amery said in a statement.

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“Alberta’s government continues to implement the new bail and sentencing requirements. We are actively working with the federal government, the City of Edmonton, and the Edmonton Police Service to address violence and crime and make sure Edmontonians feel safe.”

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said Thursday’s conversation will discuss strategies that have improved conditions. He hopes they can be expanded.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Edmonton retailers respond to recent wave of restaurant closures'
Downtown Edmonton retailers respond to recent wave of restaurant closures

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