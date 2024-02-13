Halifax Mayor Mike Savage to make announcement ahead of fall election

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage is scheduled to hold a media availability Thursday afternoon about the election scheduled to take place this fall.

A news release from the municipality did not provide specifics on what the availability will be about.

The next municipal election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A number of councillors have said they will not be re-offering in the election, including Lisa Blackburn, Shawn Cleary and Tim Outhit.

Councillors Lindell Smith and Waye Mason also won’t be re-offering in the next election, though Mason told CityNews last month that he is considering running for mayor if Savage doesn’t run again.

Savage was first elected as mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.