Politics

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage to make announcement ahead of fall election

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 8:45 am
1 min read
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage is scheduled to hold a media availability Thursday afternoon about the election scheduled to take place this fall. View image in full screen
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage is scheduled to hold a media availability Thursday afternoon about the election scheduled to take place this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage is scheduled to hold a media availability Thursday afternoon about the election scheduled to take place this fall.

A news release from the municipality did not provide specifics on what the availability will be about.

The next municipal election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19.

A number of councillors have said they will not be re-offering in the election, including Lisa Blackburn, Shawn Cleary and Tim Outhit.

Councillors Lindell Smith and Waye Mason also won’t be re-offering in the next election, though Mason told CityNews last month that he is considering running for mayor if Savage doesn’t run again.

Savage was first elected as mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2020.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

