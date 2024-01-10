4 Halifax councillors say they won’t be re-offering in the 2024 municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 municipal elections are fast approaching, and already, one-quarter of current Halifax Regional Municaplity councillors have said they’re not re-offering.

Among them is District 14 Coun. Lisa Blackburn, who says she based her decision on the fact progress and change comes from hearing new voices and perspectives.

“I said from the very beginning, two terms and then I step aside. I think it’s far too important to have different life perspectives and just different life experiences and skillsets around that table,” she said Tuesday.

“I think as a council we have worked very well together. I think we’re a very progressive council and I think we’ve made a lot of positive changes for our residents.”

District 9 Coun. Shawn Cleary and District 16 Coun. Tim Outhit have also made the call not to run again in the Oct. 9 election.

“When I was running in 2016, I indicated that I would only serve two terms,” said Cleary. “I will not be running in the 2024 municipal election.”

Outhit made his decision public with a year’s notice last October.

“There would be time for people to start thinking about whether they want to run, and then to start following the issues that are coming up,” Outhit said.

“This is a really important time for Bedford and for HRM going forward, and I’ve offered to meet with anybody who is interested in running.”

Outhit says he’s very proud of how council has grown in its level of debate and of the many decisions made over the years. During the 2020 to 2024 term, councillors faced the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and floods.

“On a micro level and a district level, very proud of how we’ve developed some of our infrastructure and hopefully very soon about to announce a library and ferry terminal on our waterfront. That would be a good departing gift,” he said.

Changes to the electoral boundaries means Coun. Pam Lovelace is no longer eligible to run in District 13 because her home will not be within the new boundaries.

She says she’s now looking at all her options.

“I’m going to obviously make a decision that works best for my family and for my future career, and wait and see I guess. That’s all I can say,” said Lovelace.

While things can change in 10 months time, District 1 Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, District 2 Coun. David Hendsbee, District 3 Coun. Becky Kent, District 5 Coun. Sam Austin, District 6 Coun. Tony Mancini and District 15 Coun. Paul Russell have confirmed their intent to re-offer in October.

District 7 Coun. Waye Mason, District 10 Coun. Kathryn Morse, District 11 Coun. Patty Cuttell and District 12 Coun. Iona Stoddard said they are still considering their decisions.

District 4 Coun. Trish Purdy and District 8 Coun. Lindell Smith have yet to respond to Global News requests for comment.