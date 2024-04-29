Man left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following an overnight stabbing.
In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“Officers located a 55-year-old man who had been stabbed inside a residence,” it said. “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.”
Trending Now
There is no suspect description and the investigation is in its early stages, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Canada
Comments