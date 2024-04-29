Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 8:25 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following an overnight stabbing. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following an overnight stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following an overnight stabbing.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers located a 55-year-old man who had been stabbed inside a residence,” it said. “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.”

Trending Now

There is no suspect description and the investigation is in its early stages, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices