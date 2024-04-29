Man left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following an overnight stabbing.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

“Officers located a 55-year-old man who had been stabbed inside a residence,” it said. “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.”

There is no suspect description and the investigation is in its early stages, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.