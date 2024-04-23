Menu

Fire

Fire at unfinished building in Halifax brought under control

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 8:37 am
1 min read
Halifax Fire and Emergency has brought a fire at an unfinished building at the corner of Robie and St. Albans streets under control. View image in full screen
Halifax Fire and Emergency has brought a fire at an unfinished building at the corner of Robie and St. Albans streets under control. Global News
Halifax firefighters spent Tuesday morning working to knock down a fire at a building under construction on the corner of Robie and St. Albans streets.

Halifax Fire and Emergency district chief Pat Kline said the fire appeared to have started with a tar pot that caught roofing materials on fire.

“It was slightly higher than our aerial, so we had to get the firefighters above it, drop hoses down to the aerial to feed them with water, because there’s no water in the building for fighting the fire,” he said.

Kline said some propane tanks exploded when firefighters first arrived, but “luckily” most of the debris landed in the construction site, rather than the street where people were.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control.

“The crews did a great job getting at it really quickly,” Kline said.

The fire sent a cloud of thick black smoke into a sky, prompting the municipality to issue an alert warning of the “possibly toxic” smoke.

It said residents living on the peninsula, from the Windsor Street Exchange to Point Pleasant Park, should close their windows and shut off air exchangers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

