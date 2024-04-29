Menu

Canada

Threatening message found in bathroom stall at Halifax school, students dismissed

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Halifax West High School was dismissed early Monday following a potential threat. View image in full screen
Halifax West High School was dismissed early Monday following a potential threat. Google Street View
Students at Halifax West High School were dismissed early Monday after a threatening message was discovered in a school bathroom.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education spokesperson Lindsey Bunin said in a statement that the administration team at the school “were made aware of a potential threat directed at the school” Monday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“A message was written in a bathroom stall. School leaders immediately contacted police, who are now on site and investigating,” she said shortly after noon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow police to investigate, Halifax West has started the process of early dismissal. The safety of students and staff is our highest priority, and all threats are taken seriously.”

Trending Now

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the school around 10:50 a.m.

“Officers are on scene and are checking the school for any safety concerns,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

