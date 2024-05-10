2 teens charged in school threats case: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been charged with mischief and uttering threats after a Halifax-area school received threats earlier this week.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Thursday in relation to an incident at J.L. Ilsley High School on Tuesday. They are scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

“Since April 1 Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment have received 25 separate incidents where messages have been left in schools throughout the region referring to explosive devices in the buildings,” the release said.

“On each occasion police attended the school and checked the premises, with the assistance of school officials, and were unable to locate safety concerns.”

Other schools that received threats recently include Millwood High School, Halifax West High School and Park West School.

Police said Friday that the investigations into the threats are ongoing and “further charges are anticipated.”