Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 teens charged in school threats case: Halifax police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
J.L. Ilsley High School is pictured in 2019. View image in full screen
J.L. Ilsley High School is pictured in 2019. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers have been charged with mischief and uttering threats after a Halifax-area school received threats earlier this week.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Thursday in relation to an incident at J.L. Ilsley High School on Tuesday. They are scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Since April 1 Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment have received 25 separate incidents where messages have been left in schools throughout the region referring to explosive devices in the buildings,” the release said.

“On each occasion police attended the school and checked the premises, with the assistance of school officials, and were unable to locate safety concerns.”

Trending Now

Other schools that received threats recently include Millwood High School, Halifax West High School and Park West School.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Friday that the investigations into the threats are ongoing and “further charges are anticipated.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices