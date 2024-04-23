Teen victim identified in homicide outside Halifax Shopping Centre, people left shaken

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police says two youths have been released without charges as they continue to investigate the homicide of a teenager Monday evening.

Police were called to a parking lot at the Halifax Shopping Centre shortly after 5 p.m., where they found an injured male youth. The teenager was taken to hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach. “Our thoughts are with Ahmad’s loved ones,” HRP said in a release.

The release also said two youths who were arrested in connection with the homicide investigation Monday had been released without charges.

“At this time investigators do not believe this was a random incident. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when it becomes available,” it said.

Police also said they are aware the public is sharing information and videos about the incident on social media.

“We would caution anyone from spreading misinformation or these images for integrity of the investigation and more importantly out of respect for the young man’s family,” the release said.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the parking lot at 7001 Mumford Road just after 5 p.m. on April 22, 2024.

In a statement, Halifax Shopping Centre spokesperson Stephanie Schnare said they were “deeply affected by this tragic event and extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

“The safety and security of our visitors and staff remain our top priority,” she said. “We are fully cooperating with Halifax Regional Police as they continue their investigation.”

She did not say if the mall would be increasing security measures.

Many people were shaken by what happened Monday evening. Halifax Regional Council took a moment of silence Tuesday in remembrance of the victim.

“We’ll be thinking of the family of the young man who was killed yesterday in Halifax,” said Mayor Mike Savage.

Resident Noah Sferrazza Papa said it was “troubling” that the homicide happened in a place where “so many families are and so many people come to eat.”

Iesha Benedict, another resident, said while she feels safe in the area most of the time, the incident made her feel “uneasy.”

“I think it’s very uncommon here, (so) it’s very shocking news when I read about it and heard about it,” she said. “It’s disheartening … I just hope the family’s doing OK.”