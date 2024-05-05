RCMP launch homicide investigation in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man whose remains were found Saturday on the outskirts of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Mounties say the victim was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the community, about 9o minutes north of Leaf Rapids.

Investigators said the had obvious injuries and that his death is being treated as a homicide.