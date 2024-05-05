Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP launch homicide investigation in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Man.

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
The 61-year-old victim was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the community Saturday. View image in full screen
The 61-year-old victim was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the community Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man whose remains were found Saturday on the outskirts of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Mounties say the victim was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the community, about 9o minutes north of Leaf Rapids.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said the had obvious injuries and that his death is being treated as a homicide.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg judge rules trial of accused serial killer to start with jury'
Winnipeg judge rules trial of accused serial killer to start with jury
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices