Canada

Immigration minister set to table new citizenship bill. What to know

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 7:37 am
1 min read
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to table legislation Thursday that would extend citizenship to some children born outside of the country.

In 2009, the Conservative government changed the law so that Canadian parents who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship unless their child was born in Canada.

Amendments to the Citizenship Act in 1977 and 2009 also stripped thousands of people who were born abroad of their Canadian citizenship.

Those who’ve not had access to citizenship rights as a result of the amendments are known as “Lost Canadians.”

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court found the current system unconstitutionally creates two classes of Canadians, and gave Ottawa until June 19 to fix the problem.

It’s not yet clear how the government plans to establish whether people have a significant enough connection to Canada to warrant citizenship.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

