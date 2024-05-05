Menu

Crime

Two girls, 14 and 13, arrested in homicide investigation

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Police responded to a call of a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. at a home in Easterville, Man. View image in full screen
Police responded to a call of a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. at a home in Easterville, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld
A pair of teenage girls have been arrested in connection with a homicide early Saturday in north-western Manitoba.

Mounties responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Easterville around 1:45 a.m. and found a 32-year-old woman in critical condition.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Another 35-year-old woman was found a short distance away with non-life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She was taken to Winnipeg for treatment where she is recovering in stable condition.

Two young girls, who are 14 and 13, were arrested and remain in custody.

However, police have not announced any charges.

