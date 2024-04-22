N.S. man subject of emergency alert now facing firearms charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert last week has been charged with numerous firearms offences, the RCMP announced Monday.

On Friday, police issued an emergency alert warning people in the Colchester County community of Bible Hill to shelter in place as a “dangerous man with a firearm” was allegedly seen on foot in the area.



The man was later arrested, and police say there no shots fired and no injuries.

In a release Monday, the RCMP said a 38-year-old man from Bible Hill was charged with two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of using a firearm in commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, mischief, careless use of a firearm, and intimidation.

He was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court Monday.

The Colchester County District RCMP is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 902-893-6820.