Passenger stabbed during ‘unprovoked’ attack on Halifax Transit bus, police say

A Halifax man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public after a passenger was stabbed on a Halifax Transit bus Sunday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the assault around 10:20 p.m., while the bus was travelling in the area of the 2500 block of Robie Street.

“A man approached another man, who was not known to him, and stabbed him with a small, pointed object,” the release said.

“The suspect then fled the bus on foot. The victim was treated by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the weapon wasn’t a knife, but described it as a “pointy piece of metal.”

“It was basically a metal stick,” he said.

MacLeod said he believes there was no altercation between the two passengers prior to the alleged attack, saying it was “unprovoked and unexpected.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Adam Atkinson, was arrested a short time after the incident. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.