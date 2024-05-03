Police looking for suspect after northeast Calgary residence surrounded

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service officers “contained a residence” in relation to a domestic situation in the northeast neighbourhood of Coventry Hills on Friday afternoon, Global News confirmed.

According to a CPS spokesperson, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Coville Close Northeast at around 10:15 a.m. Police said the call was related to a domestic situation.

The CPS said officers then surrounded the residence in an attempt to locate a suspect, but the suspect was not inside the home.

The residence is no longer contained and the investigation is ongoing, police said.