Police seek tips in 2009 homicide of 37-year-old Edmonton woman

Michelle Hadwen was last seen leaving the York Hotel on Oct 5, 2009, according to police she was found just a few hours later, lying in the street with life-threatening injuries.

Hadwen died in hospital two days later.

15 years later, police in Edmonton are still trying to piece together what happened to the 37-year-old.

On Friday, Hadwen’s family joined Edmonton Police Service (EPS) detectives in a plea to public to help spur much needed tips to help solve her death.

“I will continue to advocate for Michelle, as I have since the day of her death,” said Hadwen’s aunt Vera Roy. “She was beautiful. Her memories will always be with us. I want people out there to help us bring justice for Michelle, even just a little bit of information.”

“I come here to look for answers,” said Andrew Quewezance, Hadwen’s father. “I believe today there is somebody out there that can help us find closure for our family so we can leave in peace and let my daughter rest in peace. I don’t want to leave this earth without finding out what happened to my daughter, it’s so hard to go through when you don’t have answers.”

Edmonton police are turning to the public to help solve Michelle Hadwen's death.

Edmonton police share a photo of Michelle Hadwen.

Police said a passerby called 911 shortly after 4 a.m. on Oct 6, 2009 to report an injured woman lying on the road near 79 Street and 121 Avenue.

A autopsy two days later determined Hadwen’s death was a homicide.

Detective’s have withheld the cause for investigative purposes, but were able to quickly rule out that it was not related to a vehicle collision.

Investigations said they have reviewed the case several times in the years since her death, repeatedly speaking with friends, family and anyone who had contact with her.

No arrested were ever made.

Detectives with the EPS Historical Homicide Section are now releasing video and photos of Hadwen, hoping it will lead to new information about her death.

“While Michelle lived a fairly transient lifestyle, she was a highly social person and was well known in several circles that she frequented in areas such as 95 Street and 118 Avenue,” said Detective Kim Jay with the EPS Historical Homicide Section.

“Michelle spent quite a bit of time in establishments such as Reno’s Pub, The Hub and The York Hotel and we are hopeful that someone who remembers her from these places may have information about the hours leading up to her death,” Jay continued.

Police said Michelle Hadwen spent a lot of time at the York Hotel in Edmonton.

Police said Hadwen had “several acquaintances” at the York Hotel, many of whom lived there or frequented the hotel bar.

Investigators said Hadwen spent several hours at the hotel on the evening of Oct. 5, 2009. Surveillance video shows her interacting socially with several people inside the hotel before she left that night. Police said she was last seen walking westbound on 104 Avenue around 9 p.m.

“We believe someone saw Michelle between the time she left the York at 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 and the time she was located injured in Eastwood just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 6,” said Jay. “Perhaps someone saw her walking, talking with others, entering a business, travelling in a vehicle or boarding transit.”

Edmonton police share a map which shows where Hadwen was located.

“Seemingly minor details could be instrumental in progressing our investigation and may help us finally bring some comfort to Michelle’s grieving family,” Jay continued.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hadwen’s death to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.