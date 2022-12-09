2nd-degree murder charge laid in Edmonton historical homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a historical homicide in Edmonton that dates back to 2013.

On June 5, 2013, Ivan Stamp was found dead in a wooded area behind a religious institution in the area of 68 Avenue and 170 Street in the west end.

At the time, the medical examiner confirmed the 31-year-died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled homicide.

Despite conducting numerous interviews and exploring various investigative avenues, the case was left unsolved. It was eventually transferred to the Edmonton Police Service’s historical crimes section as a cole case. It was reopened in 2021, according to police.

Police said additional evidence was discovered that led them to a suspect.

“A team of investigators from historical crimes section and investigative support services vigorously pursued this investigation to gather additional evidence,” Staff Sgt. James Vanderland said in a news release Friday morning.

“It’s important to be able to bring those individuals responsible for such heinous crimes to justice. I personally worked as a task investigator on this file back in 2013, so I’m hopeful this arrest will bring some level of comfort to Mr. Stamp’s loved ones after all of these years.”

Edward Steven Robinson, 32, is charged with second degree murder.