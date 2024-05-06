Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homemade bombs found under machinery at Quebec construction site: company

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northvolt readies for environmental consultation process'
Northvolt readies for environmental consultation process
The controversial Northvolt electric car battery plant on Montreal’s south shore continues to take shape. The Swedish company has announced it has begun the process of getting permission to put up a second building on the sprawling green site. But while the first phase of the project avoided a public consultation -- the second will face much more scrutiny. Global’s Dan Spector has more – Apr 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it was once again targeted by vandals at the site of its future electric vehicle battery megaplant outside Montreal.

The company’s North American CEO, Paulo Cerruti, called for a press conference Monday afternoon to denounce what he says are “recent acts of vandalism that seriously endanger Northvolt employees and partners.”

In a press release, Cerruti said in French that homemade bombs placed under some machinery over the weekend were discovered by a Northvolt team Monday morning.

Cerruti claims the devices were placed there with “the intent of injuring our workings and to presumably slow down our operations.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The triggering mechanism on the devices, however, did not work.

“We strongly condemn this cowardly attempt to frighten our teams,” Cerruti said.

Story continues below advertisement

The construction of the plant has drawn a lot of criticism and opposition from local residents and environmental groups who say it is being built on environmentally sensitive land without being subject to a proper environmental assessment process, including full public consultations under the BAPE — the province’s Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement.

Trending Now

Cerruti said Northvolt is working with police and reiterated it will spare no effort to ensure the safety of its workers.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Northvolt readies for environmental consultation process'
Northvolt readies for environmental consultation process
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices