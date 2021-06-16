Menu

Crime

Convicted sex offender from N.S. facing 40 new charges involving young kids

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 8:39 am
Convicted sex offender from N.S. facing 40 new charges involving young kids - image View image in full screen
Callum Smith / Global News

A convicted sex offender from Nova Scotia is facing 40 new charges involving young kids that span a timeframe from 1984 to 1998.

In a release, the RCMP said  on Jan. 18 they received a report of a historical sexual assault involving a victim who was a young child at the time.

Following the report, police said they began a months-long investigation and identified four more victims who had been sexually assaulted as young children by the same person.

READ MORE: Known Halifax sex offender facing additional charges

On Thursday, the RCMP said James Michael Snow, 60, of Salmon River had been charged with over 40 offences, including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, gross indecency and prostitution of a person under the age of 18.

The RCMP said Snow was taken into custody and will appear in Windsor provincial court on July 13.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is continuing, and investigators believe that there may be more victims,” police said.

READ MORE: Known sex offender accused of masturbating in window while kids were sledding in Dartmouth

Snow, formerly of Halifax, has been charged with similar offences in the past. In January 2019, he was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child over a three-year period.

He was also convicted in 2003 of sexually assaulting a child, and was arrested in February 2017 after a group of children reported seeing him perform an indecent act in Dartmouth.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagHalifax tagSexual Assault tagDartmouth tagchildren safety tagJames Michael Snow tag

