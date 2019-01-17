Known Halifax sex offender facing additional charges

A Halifax man who is a convicted sex offender is facing more charges following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child over a three-year period.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on Jan. 4 that a man had sexually assaulted a child known to him. Police say the case involves several incidents over three years.

James Michael Snow, 58, was arrested in Halifax on Wednesday and faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Snow has been charged with similar offences in the past. He was convicted in 2003 of sexually assaulting a child, and was arrested in February 2017 after a group of children reported seeing him perform an indecent act in Dartmouth.