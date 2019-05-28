Aya Al-Hakim

Online producer/reporter

Aya Al-Hakim joined the Global News team in May 2019.

Aya is a first-generation immigrant, born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq. As a child she moved with her family to Amman, Jordan to escape the war, but later immigrated to Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2010 to pursue a better life. She graduated from the University of King’s College with an honours degree in journalism.

For two years, Aya worked as a reporter/editor for CBC Nova Scotia, where she developed an interest in covering refugee/immigrant stories, social issues and the arts.

When not in the newsroom, you can find Aya writing poetry, short stories or reading books about the psychology and history of dreams.