Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Village brand cheddar cheese recalled from Canadian markets after reports of illness

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Find out how probiotics work'
Find out how probiotics work
WATCH: Find out how probiotics work – Mar 25, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination that has led to some people getting ill.

In a safety alert on Saturday, the agency said there have been reported cases of illness among Canadians who consumed the product but did not state how many were affected. More “lab testing is underway to confirm the link,” they said.

According to CFIA, Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” the CFIA states.

Those who are particularly at risk are pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Story continues below advertisement
12
Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese has been recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes. View image in gallery mode
Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese has been recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes. CFIA
22
UPC code of one of the recalled products. View image in gallery mode
UPC code of one of the recalled products. CFIA

Read more: Recall warning issued for McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries. What to know

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the agency cautioned.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to the CFIA, the recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec markets, as well as online. They may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories, the agency said.

The recall was triggered by CFIA findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Click to play video: 'Biological fertilizer for sustainable farming'
Biological fertilizer for sustainable farming

The recalled products come in various sizes, but one, in particular, has the UPC code 6 73536 00051 8, the alert said.

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products,” the CFIA said.

Canadians are also being asked to throw out the recalled product or return it to the location where it was purchased.

OntarioFoodQuebecHealthCFIAFood RecallCanada foodRecalled productsfood contamination Canadaisteria monocytogenesLe Fromage au Village brand
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers