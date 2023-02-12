Village brand cheddar cheese recalled from Canadian markets after reports of illness

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination that has led to some people getting ill.

In a safety alert on Saturday, the agency said there have been reported cases of illness among Canadians who consumed the product but did not state how many were affected. More “lab testing is underway to confirm the link,” they said.

According to CFIA, Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” the CFIA states.

Those who are particularly at risk are pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the agency cautioned.

According to the CFIA, the recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec markets, as well as online. They may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories, the agency said.

The recall was triggered by CFIA findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The recalled products come in various sizes, but one, in particular, has the UPC code 6 73536 00051 8, the alert said.

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products,” the CFIA said.

Canadians are also being asked to throw out the recalled product or return it to the location where it was purchased.