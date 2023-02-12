Recall warning issued for McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for MacMillan’s Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8-inch Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries because the product contains gluten and wheat that are not listed on the label.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, according to a safety alert issued Saturday. One allergic reaction to the product has been reported.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency said.

The CFIA recalls McCain 3/8″ Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries due to undeclared gluten, wheat. CFIA

The recalled product with the UPC code “1 89987 76455 3” was sold in Ontario markets.

“Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders,” the agency said in its notice, “as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

According to the Health Canada website, celiac disease “or gluten-sensitive enteropathy” is triggered by the “consumption of cereal grains containing gluten.”

Canadians are also being asked to throw the recalled product out or return it to the location where they were purchased from.