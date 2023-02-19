Menu

Health

Recall alert issued for Louis Latour’s Pinot Noir. Here’s what to know

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 3:20 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Louis Latour brand Pinot Noir because the product may possibly contain glass.

The recall was triggered by a recall in another country, but the CFIA did not name the country in its safety alert on Saturday.

The agency also said the recalled product has been only sold in Ontario.

Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021

“There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product,” the agency said.

In the meantime, the CFIA said it’s conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The recalled product is Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021 and has UPC code 3 566922 002975.

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products,” the agency warned.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer-causing chemical'
Thousands of dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer-causing chemical
 
