Recall alert issued for Louis Latour’s Pinot Noir. Here’s what to know

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Louis Latour brand Pinot Noir because the product may possibly contain glass.

The recall was triggered by a recall in another country, but the CFIA did not name the country in its safety alert on Saturday.

The agency also said the recalled product has been only sold in Ontario.

“There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product,” the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the CFIA said it’s conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The recalled product is Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021 and has UPC code 3 566922 002975.

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products,” the agency warned.