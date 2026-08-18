Emergency care to be available at temporary centre in Dauphin, Man. after flooding

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A temporary emergency department is expected to open within three weeks in a western Manitoba city that was hit by extreme flooding earlier this summer.

Premier Wab Kinew says ER services in Dauphin, Man., will be set up at a temporary facility. The city’s health centre closed when heavy rainfalls caused flooding to the basement and took out power.

“We’ve heard you loud and clear, Dauphin. You need these services close to home. You’ll have an emergency department working by Labour Day,” Kinew said in a social media post Monday.

Extensive rain in late June and early July left several communities flooded in Manitoba’s Parkland region, including Dauphin. The city of about 8,300 people acts as a regional health-care hub for surrounding areas.

Flooding caused damaged to the Dauphin facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, elevators, pharmacy and kitchen.

2:49 Premier Kinew tours impacted areas, Dauphin triage centre after unprecedented flooding

The premier said last month it could take up to a year before the health centre reopens.

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An interim centre for diagnostic patient services, including X-rays, urine collection and blood tests, was set up in the meantime.

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Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak welcomed news that a temporary ER department is on the way.

“The biggest issue with the closure of the hospital after the flood event was an inconvenience for all of our local residents. We had been conditioned to having tremendous health services right at our doorstep,” he said Tuesday.

Residents have been advised to travel to nearby Ste. Rose du Lac or Grandview if they need immediate care.

This has created anxiety for people in Dauphin who deal with frequent health issues or have family needing regular care, Bosiak said.

Earlier this month, Prairie Mountain Health said on its website that about 90 staff from a restoration company have been at the health centre to pressure wash flood-affected areas and remove contents from the basement.

Bosiak said the municipality has had frequent conversations with the province and regional health authority but wasn’t told where the temporary ER will be located.