Severely disabled 18-year-old denied AISH benefits — until media made aware

Kristi Hall-Busque is speaking out after her severely disabled 18-year-old son Ben was denied Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped.
The program is designed to provide basic benefits to Albertans with permanent medical issues and developmental disabilities that prevent them from working.
Earlier this year, the province began transitioning many disabled Albertans from AISH to Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP), which is designed to allow recipients to earn more employment income.
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Despite Ben living in a wheelchair, being non-verbal and requiring 24/7 care, including an overnight nurse, Hall-Busque said she was dumbfounded when told by AISH that her son was employable.
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“He is dependent in every single area for the quality of his life,” Hall-Busque said on Tuesday.
The Alberta mom’s frustrations grew after the decision was changed Tuesday morning, once the province was made aware she talked to the media that afternoon.
Katherine Ludwig has more in the video above.
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