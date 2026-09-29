N.B. government lacks evidence collaborative-care clinics reach those in need: report

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New Brunswick’s auditor general says the provincial government can’t provide evidence showing whether its collaborative-care clinics are providing access to primary care where it is needed most.

Paul Martin released an audit showing the government did not conduct a provincial assessment of community needs to guide expansion of collaborative-care clinics.

The audit examined the 14 clinics announced between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

The report found the Health Department’s data on primary care wait-lists was inaccurate and unreliable.

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Martin says the department was also unable to determine whether the new clinics had removed patients from the provincial wait-list.

The auditor general has made recommendations to improve the way the Health Department oversees the clinics.

“The department has reported progress, but incomplete and inaccurate information makes it difficult to determine the model’s actual impact,” Martin said in a statement. “Stronger monitoring and accurate public reporting are essential as additional resources are committed.”

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Meanwhile, the government announced Tuesday the opening of a collaborative-care clinic in Moncton, the 19th clinic of its kind opened since April 2025.

Premier Susan Holt’s government has committed to establishing at least 30 collaborative-care teams across the province by 2028.