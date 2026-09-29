GLP-1, ADHD medication costs leading surge in drug insurance claims: report

Send this page to someone via email

Drug insurance claims across Canada are going up across the board, but they are soaring when it comes to the insurance claims for GLP-1 drugs and ADHD medication, a report by insurance company GreenShield said Tuesday.

The insurance cost borne by GreenShield in Canada rose 9.5 per cent in 2025, the report by the private insurance company said.

The report attributed the growth in large part to the growing demand for treatments related to diabetes, obesity, and other chronic conditions.

The cost the company paid for GLP-1 medication like semaglutide skyrocketed with costs related to diabetes and weight management treatments increased 47.7 per cent compared to 2024, “highlighting the growing impact of chronic disease on benefit plans,” the report added.

Semaglutide accounted for 6.6 per cent of total drug insurance costs in Canada in 2025 and was the top product by total drug cost in 2025. The average claimant spent $2,489 on drugs like Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy for diabetes and weight management.

Story continues below advertisement

Total costs for diabetes medications in the $2,000 to $2,999 range increased 594 per cent in 2025, while the number of claimants rose 374.3 per cent, the report said, adding however that costs could come down in 2026 due to the introduction of generic GLP-1 drugs.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ozempic was the most popular diabetes drug, accounting for 41 per cent of all claims for diabetes treatments. However, its share slipped from 43.2 per cent in 2024.

6:03 Women’s Health: ADHD and women’s sexual health

The year 2025 also saw a big jump in the cost of two drugs used for ADHD medication, methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine.

ADHD is slightly more prevalent among men (8.6 per cent) compared to women (7.4 per cent), but women saw the condition rise at a much faster rate from 2024 (15 per cent growth).

The segment of population that saw the highest growth rate in ADHD claims in 2025 is people between ages 35 and 44, with claimants growing by 23.1 per cent compared to 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

This segment also saw the highest increase in claims for medication for anxiety and depression (6.8 per cent) as well as for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and psychosis.

Women were more likely to claim medication for anxiety and depression, with a prevalence rate of 4.3 per cent compared to men.