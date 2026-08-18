Unauthorized drugs seized from Montreal store by Health Canada

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A number of unauthorized drugs have been seized by Health Canada from a Montreal store.

The federal agency says it seized a number of drugs including an oral emergency contraceptive medication, erectile dysfunction drugs, and antibiotic and anti-parasitic drugs from Rabais 4Saisons Inc. at 5321 rue de Charleroi.

“Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal,” Health Canada said in a news release. “Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality and may pose serious health risks.”

Many of the products seized are unauthorized versions of prescription drugs available in the country, Health Canada said.

Prescription drugs in Canada must have labels in both English and French, which the agency said several of the drugs seized did not.

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“As a result, information about ingredients, usage, dosage and side effects may not be available to or understood by consumers,” the agency said.

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The affected products are:

After-D – labelled to contain levonorgestrel

Albendazol – a drug that is not currently approved for human use in Canada

Balaxi – Amoxicilina – labelled to contain amoxicillin

Balaxi – Tetraciclina – labelled to contain tetracycline

Black Horse Vital Honey – products with similar packaging to those previously seized and were tested and found to contain sildenafil

Caplin Point – labelled to contain ampicillin

Erix – labelled to contain sildenafil

Saad – Ampicilina – labelled to contain ampicillin

Health Canada said people should not buy or use unauthorized health products and consult with a licensed health-care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.

People can also check if their health products are authorized, noting authorized products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number, Natural Product Number or Homeopathic Drug Number.

Any health product-related side effects or complaints should be reported to Health Canada.