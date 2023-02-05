Uber brings back ride share for some Canadian cities — but under a new name

Send this page to someone via email

Uber has brought back its ride-sharing option in select Canadian cities — but under a new name. Officially launched this week, the company is calling UberX Share, its “most affordable option” for commuters who want to make “greener” and more “sustainable” choices.

Available across Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, the UberX Share will allow passengers to travel together and split their fares.

Previously known as UberPOOL, the service was paused in Toronto in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Uber said it’s been “working tirelessly to revamp the experience.”

“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Michael van Hemmen, general manager of Uber Canada mobility, in a statement Sunday.

“This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”

How is UberX different than UberPOOL?

In the past, UberPOOL was known to sometime deviate from a direct route and take more time than public transit, but the company now argues the new feature will only add an average of six minutes to a trip when matched.

Riders will also receive an upfront discount of up to 20 per cent if they choose UberX Share.

“UberX Share provides a greener way to get from A to B, by moving more people with fewer cars to help your city avoid extra emissions and car travel by sharing your ride,” Uber said.

When it comes to the drivers, the company says UberX Share will give them more choices while earning the same recommended rates with UberX Share as they would with UberX but with more riders on a trip.

“A shared trip is likely to be longer and that means a higher fare. There will be a $1 pickup incentive for the driver when picking up a second rider,” Uber added.