Arctic Wolf pups born at Edmonton Valley Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has some new, very adorable residents. Three Arctic wolf pups have been born to parents Tundra and Aspen.

“We had suspected it for about a month, but their first venture from the den was just this week, so we have confirmation of three healthy babies which is so exciting,” animal care crew lead for the zoo, Mia Morley said.

“We noticed Aspen, our mom, digging a den a couple days before she disappeared into it for about five days, so we’re suspecting she had her babies about the 23rd, 24th of April.”

At this stage, the zoo is mainly hands off — leaving the care to mom and dad.

“We try and make sure the wolves are comfortable and the best way for baby wolves to be raised is by other wolves,” Morley said.

Story continues below advertisement

At around eight to 12 weeks the pups will get a health check, get vaccinated and their sexes will be determined.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dad, Tundra, is 14 and the zoo suspects he won’t live much longer than a couple of years. Aspen is five years old.

“This beautiful new exhibit we have can house a wolf family for years and years, so we’re really happy Tundra was able to perform his natural behavior and breed with Aspen and leave some babies behind as his legacy,” Morley said.

As of now, the new wolf pups will live their lives at the zoo.

BELOW: Photos of the Arctic wolves at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

View image in full screen An Arctic wolf pup born in the spring of 2026 at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Courtesy / Valley Zoo Development Society

View image in full screen Arctic wolves Aspen and Tundra with their new pups at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Courtesy / Valley Zoo Development Society