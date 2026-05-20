Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. U KNOW IT
    May 20, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    THIS ORGANIZATION “WHO and the UN”, NEED TO BE ELIMINATED LIKE TRUMP DID ! THESE 2 ORGANIZATIONS are the LARGEST ORGANIZED CRIME SYNDICATES ON PLANET EARTH.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

WHO warns nicotine pouch brands are targeting youth as sales boom

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 3:54 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta students and doctors push for federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches'
Alberta students and doctors push for federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches
As federal, provincial and territorial health ministers prepare to meet face to face in Calgary, the group Stop Addicting Adolescents to Vaping and E-cigarettes (SAAVE) is pushing for the federal government to ban all flavours, besides tobacco, for e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches sold in Canada. Drew Stremick reports – Oct 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The World Health Organization has issued a warning surrounding the “rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, which are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people.”

“WHO notes that regulation in many countries is limited or absent, raising concerns about youth nicotine addiction and related health risks,” the organization said in a news release on Friday.

Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth. In addition to nicotine, they typically include flavourings, sweeteners and other additives.

A February 2026 report by insurance firm PolicyMe found that Gen Z Canadians are using nicotine products such as vaping, e-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes and products like chewing tobacco more than other generations.

Canadians between the ages of 18 and 29 were found to drink the least of any generation, with less than one per cent reporting they drank daily.

Story continues below advertisement

However, that same age group had the highest reported daily use of nicotine products (7.3 per cent) of any age group.

In all other age groups, only five to six per cent said they use nicotine every day.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Federal rules currently dictate that nicotine pouches can only be sold behind the counter at pharmacies.

Only one brand, Zonnic, has been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government, store owners urge Ottawa to relax nicotine pouch rules'
Alberta government, store owners urge Ottawa to relax nicotine pouch rules

On March 2, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on Ottawa to walk back its restrictions on nicotine pouches, arguing the rules are an unnecessary barrier for those trying to quit smoking, while inadvertently making it easier for youth to access them.

In a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on X the same day, Smith and Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally also said the restrictions are a form of “regulatory inconsistency” and could be causing more harm than they’re preventing.

Story continues below advertisement

“When a regulated alternative is more difficult to access than cigarettes, it sends the wrong signal and complicates efforts by adults working to lessen their dependence,” the letter reads.

The letter also says regular retail stores already sell age-restricted nicotine products and should be allowed to sell the pouches as well.

Conversation surrounding banning youth smoking and nicotine restrictions has also grown in Canada since the U.K. Parliament passed a bill on April 22 that will permanently outlaw sales of tobacco products, including cigarettes, to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009.

In Canada, the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act “regulates the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco products and vaping products sold in Canada.”

The act includes the goal to “protect the health of young persons and non-users of tobacco products from exposure to and dependence on nicotine that could result from the use of vaping products” and “protect the health of young persons by restricting access to vaping products.”

Canada also became the first country in the world in May 2023 to require health warnings to be printed directly on every individual cigarette, with some warnings stating:

  • “Tobacco smoke harms children”
  • “Cigarettes cause leukemia”
  • “Poison in every puff”

The goal of the labels is to make it “virtually impossible” for smokers to avoid warnings, according to Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

However, there’s no indication at this time of plans for a similar ban on sales to those under a certain age in Canada.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices