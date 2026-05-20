New Brunswick opens 16th collaborative care clinic, more than halfway to 2028 goal

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The New Brunswick government says an eastern town is the latest community in the province with a new collaborative care clinic.

Officials say three physicians came together in recent months to form the health-care team in Beaurivage, N.B.

The announcement marks the 16th collaborative care clinic opened by the Liberal government since April 2025.

The government says it is providing $942,000 to the French-language health-care network for the clinic, which brings together doctors and other health workers under one roof.

A news release says funding covers overhead costs, infrastructure renovation and recruitment.

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The health-care team is expected to take on an additional 1,000 patients from the provincial wait-list in the next 12 to 18 months for a total of more than 4,000 patients.

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Premier Susan Holt says her government is committed to setting up 30 local collaborative care teams across by the province by 2028. Her government allocated $30 million in this year’s budget to open up more clinics.

“By bringing physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and administrative support staff together, teams like the one in Beaurivage can care for more patients, improve timely access and help ensure New Brunswickers are connected to primary care close to home,” Holt said.

The province announced its 15th collaborative care clinic on May 4 in the village of Southern Victoria.