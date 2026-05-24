Recipe: Asparagus dressed in saffron and sunchoke goat cheese flan

Filia Farms Asparagus Dressed in Lake Country Saffron
Jerome’s crispy sunchokes & North Okanagan goat cheese flan
Wine pairing: Mission Hill Family Estate 2023 Terroir Collection Border Vista Sauvignon Blanc
Ingredients:
Sunchoke goat cheese flan:
200gr heavy cream
60gr soft goat cheese
150gr peeled, cooked, and mashed sunchoke
190gr egg
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until completely smooth. Divide evenly between 10 silicon muffin molds and bake at 200f for 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Once set,
cool at room temperature for an hour before freezing and then remove the flans from the molds and
reserve in freezer until needed for serving.
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Saffron Vinaigrette:
50 ml olive oil
150gr thinly sliced onion
20 saffron threads
100ml apple juice
100ml ripe tomato water
1 lemon, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
In a small saucepan and on medium heat, soften the onion in the olive oil and do not brown. Once the
onion is tender, add in the saffron and continue to sauté until you can smell the saffron (should only be a
couple of minutes). Now add the remaining ingredients and bring to a very light simmer before turning off the heat and letting everything steep together. Reserve in fridge until ready for serving.
For the Asparagus:
1kg asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
50ml olive oil
Warm olive oil in a medium sauté pan on medium heat. Add in asparagus, season with some salt and
pepper and sauté for about 1 minute (depending on how thick your asparagus is). Now add a splash of
water and cover for an additional minute. Now the asparagus should be bright green and tender.
Transfer asparagus to a cookie sheet to cool quickly to room temperature.
To serve, place frozen flans on plates and allow to come up to room temperature (about 30 minutes).
Once the flans have come to room temperature, toss the cooked asparagus with the vinaigrette and
season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice in needed. Arrange the asparagus and vinaigrette on the plate
around the flan and garnish
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