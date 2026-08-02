Recipe: Summer soba noodle salad

Summer Soba Noodle Salad
Serves 2
200g dried Soba Noodles
2c shredded cabbage
2 c chopped mixed summer veggies
200g cooked protein of choice (we use roasted chicken thighs or pan-seared firm tofu)
Handfull salad greens
A sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds
– Boil soba noodles in salted water according to package directions
– Once cooked, strain and run under cold water to chill, then strain and set aside
– Thinly slice cabbage with a mandolin if you have one, or a knife works too
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– Chop your veggies of choice into bite-sized pieces
– Slice cooked chicken, tofu, or protein of choice into bite-sized pieces
– Wash and dry some lettuce greens
– Toss all in a bowl with sesame- ginger dressing; divide between two bowls and top with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds
Sesame – Ginger Dressing
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup sesame oil
1/2 cup neutral oil
1Tablespoon finely grated ginger
Salt to taste
Add red wine vinegar, maple syrup, soy sauce and sesame oil to a blender; while running slowly, drizzle in oil to emulsify, turn off and season with salt and add ginger.
You can also whisk in a bowl while slowly adding oil. I add the ginger at the end if using a blender to keep it from getting emulsified in.
* Noodles can be cooked ahead; after chilling under cold water, if not using right away, toss in a bit of dressing or oil so they don’t stick together.
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