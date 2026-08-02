SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Summer soba noodle salad

By Gabriella Meyer, chef and managing partner at Harvest Community Foods  Special to Global News
Posted August 2, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Harvest Community Foods is located on Union Street in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Harvest Community Foods is located on Union Street in Vancouver. Harvest Community Foods
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Summer Soba Noodle Salad

Serves 2

200g dried Soba Noodles

2c shredded cabbage

2 c chopped mixed summer veggies

200g cooked protein of choice (we use roasted chicken thighs or pan-seared firm tofu)

Handfull salad greens

A sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds

 

– Boil soba noodles in salted water according to package directions

– Once cooked, strain and run under cold water to chill, then strain and set aside

Story continues below advertisement

– Thinly slice cabbage with a mandolin if you have one, or a knife works too

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

– Chop your veggies of choice into bite-sized pieces

– Slice cooked chicken, tofu, or protein of choice into bite-sized pieces

– Wash and dry some lettuce greens

– Toss all in a bowl with sesame- ginger dressing; divide between two bowls and top with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds

 

Sesame – Ginger Dressing

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sesame oil

1/2 cup neutral oil

1Tablespoon finely grated ginger

Salt to taste

Add red wine vinegar, maple syrup, soy sauce and sesame oil to a blender; while running slowly, drizzle in oil to emulsify, turn off and season with salt and add ginger.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also whisk in a bowl while slowly adding oil. I add the ginger at the end if using a blender to keep it from getting emulsified in.

* Noodles can be cooked ahead; after chilling under cold water, if not using right away, toss in a bit of dressing or oil so they don’t stick together.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices