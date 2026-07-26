Recipe: White Spot’s buttermilk waffles and blueberry compote

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Made-from-scratch Buttermilk Waffles & Blueberry Compote

Part 1: Classic Crispy-Fluffy Buttermilk Waffles

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups All-purpose flour

2 tbsp Cornstarch

2 tbsp Granulated sugar

2 tsp Baking powder

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Fine salt

3 Large eggs, separated

2 cups Buttermilk

6 tbsp Unsalted butter, melted and cooled

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1 tsp Vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat the iron: Preheat your waffle iron. Preheat your oven to 200°F (95°C) with a wire rack inside to keep finished waffles crisp.

2. Mix dry ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. Mix wet ingredients: In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla until smooth.

4. Whip egg whites: In a clean bowl, beat the reserved egg whites with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, about 2–3 minutes.

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5. Combine batter: Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk just until combined (a few lumps are fine — don’t overmix). Gently fold in the whipped egg whites until just incorporated; streaks of white are okay.

6. Rest the batter: Let the batter rest for 5 minutes so the leaveners activate and the flour hydrates.

7. Cook the waffles: Brush the iron with oil or butter. Pour in enough batter to mostly cover the grid, close, and cook until deep golden and crisp, about 4–5 minutes depending on your iron.

8. Keep warm and serve: Transfer cooked waffles directly to the oven rack (not stacked) to stay crisp while you cook the rest. Serve hot with butter and maple syrup.

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Extra Tips

● For extra crispness, letting the batter rest longer (up to 30 minutes) deepens flavour.

● No buttermilk? Mix 2 cups milk with 2 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar and let sit 5 minutes.

● Leftover waffles freeze beautifully. Reheat straight from frozen in a toaster.

Part 2: Blueberry Compote

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups Fresh or frozen blueberries

3 tbsp Granulated sugar

1 Lemon, juiced and zested

1 tbsp Water

1 stick Cinnamon

1 tsp Cornstarch

1/4 tsp Salt

1 tsp Vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions

1. Make the slurry: In a small bowl, whisk the water and cornstarch together until smooth to make a slurry. Set aside.

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2. Combine in saucepan: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and zest, cinnamon, and salt.

3. Simmer the berries: Bring to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, until the berries start to break down and release their juices, about 5 minutes.

4. Thicken: Stir in the cornstarch slurry and continue to simmer, stirring, until the compote thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes.

5. Finish and serve: Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract if using. Let cool slightly — the compote will continue to thicken as it cools. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Extra Tips

● Frozen blueberries work great and don’t need thawing — just add a minute or two to the simmer time.

● For a thicker, jammier compote, mash more of the berries as it cooks.

● Keeps in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.