Recipe: Burdock & Co. citrus kosho

Burdock & Co. citrus kosho

A vibrant, spicy, and fermented Japanese condiment perfect for meats, seafood or dressings.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Fermentation: 7 days

Yield: About 170 grams

Ingredients

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

100g Citrus zest (finely grated; try Meyer lemon, yuzu, lime or grapefruit)

25g Citrus juice (freshly squeezed from your chosen fruit)

20g Fresh chilis (finely minced; e.g., Calabrian, Peach Chili Rush or Thai bird’s eye)

15g Sugar (white granulated)

10g Salt (sea salt or kosher salt, non-iodized)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep the Citrus: Grate the zest finely using a microplane. Avoid the bitter white pith underneath. Squeeze and strain the juice.

Prep the Chilis: Stem, seed (optional, for less heat), and finely mince your chilis.

Mix: Combine the zest, juice, minced chilis, sugar, and salt in a clean glass bowl. Stir thoroughly until the sugar and salt dissolve into a paste.

Pack: Transfer the mixture into a small, sterilized glass jar. Press it down firmly to remove any air pockets.

Ferment: Seal the jar loosely with a lid. Leave it on your kitchen counter out of direct sunlight for 1 week. Gently stir it once a day.

Store: Taste it after 7 days. Once it develops a bright, complex tang, seal the lid tightly and move it to the fridge. It will keep for several months.