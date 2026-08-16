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Lifestyle

Recipe: Burdock & Co. citrus kosho

By Amy Judd Special to Global News
Posted August 16, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Staff at Vancouver's Burdock & Co. prep for their first service since being awarded a coveted Michelin star. View image in full screen
Staff at Vancouver's Burdock & Co. prep for their first service since being awarded a coveted Michelin star. Global News
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Burdock & Co. citrus kosho

A vibrant, spicy, and fermented Japanese condiment perfect for meats, seafood or dressings.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Fermentation: 7 days

Yield: About 170 grams

Ingredients

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100g Citrus zest (finely grated; try Meyer lemon, yuzu, lime or grapefruit)
25g Citrus juice (freshly squeezed from your chosen fruit)
20g Fresh chilis (finely minced; e.g., Calabrian, Peach Chili Rush or Thai bird’s eye)
15g Sugar (white granulated)
10g Salt (sea salt or kosher salt, non-iodized)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep the Citrus: Grate the zest finely using a microplane. Avoid the bitter white pith underneath. Squeeze and strain the juice.
Prep the Chilis: Stem, seed (optional, for less heat), and finely mince your chilis.
Mix: Combine the zest, juice, minced chilis, sugar, and salt in a clean glass bowl. Stir thoroughly until the sugar and salt dissolve into a paste.
Pack: Transfer the mixture into a small, sterilized glass jar. Press it down firmly to remove any air pockets.
Ferment: Seal the jar loosely with a lid. Leave it on your kitchen counter out of direct sunlight for 1 week. Gently stir it once a day.
Store: Taste it after 7 days. Once it develops a bright, complex tang, seal the lid tightly and move it to the fridge. It will keep for several months.

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