Recipe: Golden beer-battered lingcod with lemon caper tartar

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Fish and chips is one of those dishes everyone thinks they know, until they have a really good one. Crisp, golden batter. Steaming hot fish. Cold tartar sauce. Lemon everywhere. That is the moment.

For this version, Lo is using B.C. lingcod because it is such a good fish for frying. It is firm, meaty, mild, and does not fall apart the second it hits the oil, which is always helpful when you are trying not to swear in your kitchen. It gives you that satisfying white-fish texture people love in fish and chips, but it is often friendlier on the grocery bill, so you can make something that feels special without making dinner a whole production. Inflation is real.

A little cornstarch, ice-cold beer, hot oil, and patience. That is how you get a proper West Coast fish and chips moment at home.

Servings: 2 portions

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

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Ingredients

Fish Boneless BC Lingcod 4 pieces (200 g each)

Tartar Sauce Kewpie Mayonnaise 1 cup Creme Fraiche ½ cup Chopped Shallots 1 tbs Chopped Capers 2 tbs Chopped Fresh Dill 2 tbs Lemon Juice + Zest 1 each Salt ½ tsp (to taste)

Beer Batter All Purpose Flour 1 cup Rice Flour ½ cup Baking Powder 1 ½ tsp ICE COLD Beer 1 cup Salt 1 tsp

Dredging Cornstarch ½ cup

Garnish Lemon Wedges Fresh Dill



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Method

1. Prepare the Lingcod

● If you are cutting from a whole fish, take the skin off after fileting and cut the cod into 200 g portions. Can freeze the rest! If using frozen fish, thaw the day prior in the fridge.

● Pat the BC lingcod pieces completely dry with paper towels. Lingcod is dense and moist; removing surface water is key to preventing a soggy batter.

● Season the fish pieces lightly with salt and white pepper.

● Toss the seasoned fish pieces in the ½ cup of cornstarch until lightly coated. Shake off all excess powder and set aside on a plate.

2. Heat up the frying oil

● Pour the frying oil into a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or commercial deep fryer.

● Bring the temperature up to 375°F (190°C). Maintain this temperature closely using a clip-on kitchen thermometer.

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3. Prep the Dill & Caper Tartar Sauce

● In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients.

● Taste and adjust with salt and cracked black pepper to balance the brightness.

● Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Can do a day or two in advance.

4. Whisk the Beer Batter

● In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, rice flour, baking powder and salt

● Pour the ice-cold beer (preferably lager or any light beer) into the dry mix. Whisk gently for just 10–15 seconds. Small lumps are perfectly fine. Over-mixing activates gluten, making the batter chewy instead of shatteringly crisp. The batter should look like a loose, pourable pancake mix.

5. Batter and Fry

● Take a piece of the cornstarch-dusted lingcod, submerge it fully in the beer batter, and let the excess drip off for a brief second.

● Fry in Batches: Do not overcrowd the pot. Fry for 4 to 5 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the exterior turns an incredible golden brown.

● Use a spider skimmer to lift the fish out. Place it directly onto a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet. (Never drain on paper towels, as trapped steam will make the bottom soggy).

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6. Plating and Serving

● Serve the steaming hot, crispy lingcod alongside a generous dollop of the chilled, bright lemon-dill tartar sauce. Garnish with extra lemon wedges and fresh dill for colour.