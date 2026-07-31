Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Regina home for seniors celebrates milestone anniversaries, birthdays

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 7:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Milestone anniversaries celebrated at seniors home'
Milestone anniversaries celebrated at seniors home
WATCH: Green Falls Landing Retirement Residence celebrated nine anniversaries and over 40 birthdays for the month of July.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Green Falls Retirement Residence in Regina was filled with music and celebration Thursday evening to recognize over 40 birthdays and nine anniversaries for the month of July.

Many of those anniversaries consisted of huge milestones, with two couples celebrating 66 years together.

Harvey and Arlene Peppler met playing baseball over six decades ago. “I was pitching and Harvey was batting. He hit the ball and I caught the flyer,” said Arlene, smiling next to her husband.

The couple had three kids over the years and now celebrate with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren by their side. When asked what made them want to get married, Harvey said it was a no-brainer.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We loved each other,” he said. “I mean, we knew this as soon as we met on the ball diamond.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another couple, Bruce and Eleanor Paynter, were also celebrating 66 years together and they too knew that they were going to spend their life together — or at least Eleanor did.

Bruce had come into Eleanor’s place of work for security clearance and as soon as he left, Eleanor turned to a co-worker and said, “I’m going to marry him.”

“Five years later, he did,” Eleanor said.

The couples shared an evening with cake, flowers, music and enjoying the company of one another. They offered up some words of encouragement for other couples who are also seeking a long-term commitment.

“Just grow together, almost become one,” Bruce said. “You know what the other one is thinking before they even open their mouth.”

“I think something that would really help is the fact that if your wife would like to go somewhere or do something, you always say yes, you never say no,” Harvey said.

One thing all couples agreed on is that time truly flies when you spend it with the person you love by your side.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices