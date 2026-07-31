Regina home for seniors celebrates milestone anniversaries, birthdays

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Green Falls Retirement Residence in Regina was filled with music and celebration Thursday evening to recognize over 40 birthdays and nine anniversaries for the month of July.

Many of those anniversaries consisted of huge milestones, with two couples celebrating 66 years together.

Harvey and Arlene Peppler met playing baseball over six decades ago. “I was pitching and Harvey was batting. He hit the ball and I caught the flyer,” said Arlene, smiling next to her husband.

The couple had three kids over the years and now celebrate with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren by their side. When asked what made them want to get married, Harvey said it was a no-brainer.

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“We loved each other,” he said. “I mean, we knew this as soon as we met on the ball diamond.”

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Another couple, Bruce and Eleanor Paynter, were also celebrating 66 years together and they too knew that they were going to spend their life together — or at least Eleanor did.

Bruce had come into Eleanor’s place of work for security clearance and as soon as he left, Eleanor turned to a co-worker and said, “I’m going to marry him.”

“Five years later, he did,” Eleanor said.

The couples shared an evening with cake, flowers, music and enjoying the company of one another. They offered up some words of encouragement for other couples who are also seeking a long-term commitment.

“Just grow together, almost become one,” Bruce said. “You know what the other one is thinking before they even open their mouth.”

“I think something that would really help is the fact that if your wife would like to go somewhere or do something, you always say yes, you never say no,” Harvey said.

One thing all couples agreed on is that time truly flies when you spend it with the person you love by your side.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.