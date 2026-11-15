Recipe: Spiced garlic ricotta and blueberry chutney

Send this page to someone via email

Spiced Garlic Ricotta and Blueberry Chutney

This ricotta spread is great on a cracker of your choice or on toast (with cucumber and tomato) or mixed in with rice or pasta! Its uses are endless. In place of blueberry chutney you can use any fruit preserves from your grocer.

Garlic Ricotta Spread

This recipe can be halved.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

2 teaspoons finely chopped and sautéed garlic

2 cups 10% milk fat ricotta (500 grams)

1 teaspoon green (ground by hand) dried fenugreek leaves*

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt (to taste)

Story continues below advertisement

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (to taste)

Sauté the garlic in about 1 tablespoon oil in a separate little pan. Drain most of the oil from the garlic. Add garlic and all of the spices to the ricotta in a mixing bowl and stir well. Place in an airtight container in the fridge and let sit for a few hours before serving. It will keep in the fridge for up to 5 – 7 days.

*You can buy dried green fenugreek leaves from any Indian grocer. Simply crush/grind the leaves between your fingers. At Lila, we add an extra step of toasting the leaves for a few minutes on medium-high heat in a frying pan before crushing. Store extra, cooled fenugreek leaves in a jar with a lid.