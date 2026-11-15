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Lifestyle

Recipe: Spiced garlic ricotta and blueberry chutney

By Shira Blustein, co-owner of Lila Restaurant  & Joanna Jagger, founder of WORTH Special to Global News
Posted November 15, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Supporting women in the culinary arts'
Cooking Together: Supporting women in the culinary arts
It's a terrific culinary event in support of female chefs, and the flagship event for WORTH or the Women of Recreation, Tourism & Hospitality Association. Shira Blustein, co-owner of Lila Restaurant and Joanna Jagger, founder of WORTH join Jennifer Palma to share more and create a delicious ricotta spread.
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Spiced Garlic Ricotta and Blueberry Chutney

This ricotta spread is great on a cracker of your choice or on toast (with cucumber and tomato) or mixed in with rice or pasta! Its uses are endless. In place of blueberry chutney you can use any fruit preserves from your grocer.

 

Garlic Ricotta Spread

This recipe can be halved.

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2 teaspoons finely chopped and sautéed garlic

2 cups 10% milk fat ricotta (500 grams)

1 teaspoon green (ground by hand) dried fenugreek leaves*

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt (to taste)

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1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (to taste)

Sauté the garlic in about 1 tablespoon oil in a separate little pan. Drain most of the oil from the garlic. Add garlic and all of the spices to the ricotta in a mixing bowl and stir well. Place in an airtight container in the fridge and let sit for a few hours before serving. It will keep in the fridge for up to 5 – 7 days.

*You can buy dried green fenugreek leaves from any Indian grocer. Simply crush/grind the leaves between your fingers. At Lila, we add an extra step of toasting the leaves for a few minutes on medium-high heat in a frying pan before crushing. Store extra, cooled fenugreek leaves in a jar with a lid.

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