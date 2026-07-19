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1 comment

  1. Amanda Adrian
    July 19, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Check out this recipe

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Lifestyle

Recipe: Istrian fritule

By Lori Joyce, Better Acres Ice Cream Special to Global News
Posted July 19, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Lori Joyce from Better Acres Ice Cream joins us in Cooking Together. View image in full screen
Lori Joyce from Better Acres Ice Cream joins us in Cooking Together. Better Acres Ice Cream
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Istrian fritule

Ingredients

500 g Pamela’s GF flour

20 g fresh yeast

2 egg yolks

80 g raisins

50 g granulated sugar

25 g powdered sugar

20 g butter

150–200 ml milk

50 ml rakija (a fruit brandy), divided

Zest of 1 lemon

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5 g salt

Oil for frying (about 500 ml)

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Instructions:

In a bowl, preferably one with a rounded bottom, combine:

sifted flour

salt

egg yolks

granulated sugar

raisins (stems removed)

melted butter

half of the rakija

grated lemon zest.

 

In a separate bowl, dissolve a little sugar and the yeast in 100 ml of lukewarm milk. Leave in a warm place until the yeast becomes foamy.

Add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture. Pour in enough additional milk to make a soft batter that can be scooped with a spoon.

Beat the batter thoroughly with a wooden spoon and let it rise for about 30 minutes.

Using a spoon, scoop portions of the batter and fry them in hot oil. Turn each fritule during frying so they brown evenly on all sides.

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Place the fried fritule on a serving plate, sprinkle with the remaining rakija, and dust generously with powdered sugar.

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