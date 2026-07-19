Recipe: Istrian fritule

Istrian fritule
Ingredients
500 g Pamela’s GF flour
20 g fresh yeast
2 egg yolks
80 g raisins
50 g granulated sugar
25 g powdered sugar
20 g butter
150–200 ml milk
50 ml rakija (a fruit brandy), divided
Zest of 1 lemon
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5 g salt
Oil for frying (about 500 ml)
Instructions:
In a bowl, preferably one with a rounded bottom, combine:
sifted flour
salt
egg yolks
granulated sugar
raisins (stems removed)
melted butter
half of the rakija
grated lemon zest.
In a separate bowl, dissolve a little sugar and the yeast in 100 ml of lukewarm milk. Leave in a warm place until the yeast becomes foamy.
Add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture. Pour in enough additional milk to make a soft batter that can be scooped with a spoon.
Beat the batter thoroughly with a wooden spoon and let it rise for about 30 minutes.
Using a spoon, scoop portions of the batter and fry them in hot oil. Turn each fritule during frying so they brown evenly on all sides.
Place the fried fritule on a serving plate, sprinkle with the remaining rakija, and dust generously with powdered sugar.
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