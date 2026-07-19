Recipe: Istrian fritule

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Istrian fritule

Ingredients

500 g Pamela’s GF flour

20 g fresh yeast

2 egg yolks

80 g raisins

50 g granulated sugar

25 g powdered sugar

20 g butter

150–200 ml milk

50 ml rakija (a fruit brandy), divided

Zest of 1 lemon

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5 g salt

Oil for frying (about 500 ml)

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Instructions:

In a bowl, preferably one with a rounded bottom, combine:

sifted flour

salt

egg yolks

granulated sugar

raisins (stems removed)

melted butter

half of the rakija

grated lemon zest.

In a separate bowl, dissolve a little sugar and the yeast in 100 ml of lukewarm milk. Leave in a warm place until the yeast becomes foamy.

Add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture. Pour in enough additional milk to make a soft batter that can be scooped with a spoon.

Beat the batter thoroughly with a wooden spoon and let it rise for about 30 minutes.

Using a spoon, scoop portions of the batter and fry them in hot oil. Turn each fritule during frying so they brown evenly on all sides.

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Place the fried fritule on a serving plate, sprinkle with the remaining rakija, and dust generously with powdered sugar.