Recipe: Pistachio mint pesto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Pistachio mint pesto

ITEM AMOUNT PROCESS METHOD Olive Oil 150 g Combine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until textured consistency. Do not puree on highest setting to smooth. Basil Leaves 85 g no stems Label and refrigerate. Pistachio 75 g toasted Parmesan Cheese 65 g grated/small broken pcs Lemon Juice 50 g fresh squeezed Confit Garlic 45 g Mint Leaves 45 g no stems Kosher Salt 5 g

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Combine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until a textured consistency. Do not puree on the highest setting to smooth.

The pesto can be used for a lunch sandwich option and a dinner burrata tapa, for example.