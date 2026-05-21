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Lifestyle

Recipe: Pistachio mint pesto

By Reuben Major Special to Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Spring pistachio mint pesto'
Cooking Together: Spring pistachio mint pesto
A tasty spring zesting for your meal: pistachio mint pesto at Violeté. Reuben Major, CEO and Partner at Vancouver Urban Hospitality joins Jennifer Palma.
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Pistachio mint pesto

ITEMAMOUNTPROCESSMETHOD
Olive Oil150 gCombine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until textured consistency. Do not puree on highest setting to smooth.
Basil Leaves85 gno stemsLabel and refrigerate.
Pistachio75 gtoasted
Parmesan Cheese65 ggrated/small broken pcs
Lemon Juice50 gfresh squeezed
Confit Garlic45 g
Mint Leaves45 gno stems
Kosher Salt5 g
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Combine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until a textured consistency. Do not puree on the highest setting to smooth.

The pesto can be used for a lunch sandwich option and a dinner burrata tapa, for example.

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