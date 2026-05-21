Recipe: Pistachio mint pesto

Pistachio mint pesto
|ITEM
|AMOUNT
|PROCESS
|METHOD
|Olive Oil
|150 g
|Combine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until textured consistency. Do not puree on highest setting to smooth.
|Basil Leaves
|85 g
|no stems
|Label and refrigerate.
|Pistachio
|75 g
|toasted
|Parmesan Cheese
|65 g
|grated/small broken pcs
|Lemon Juice
|50 g
|fresh squeezed
|Confit Garlic
|45 g
|Mint Leaves
|45 g
|no stems
|Kosher Salt
|5 g
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Combine all ingredients into the Vitamix blender and puree until a textured consistency. Do not puree on the highest setting to smooth.
The pesto can be used for a lunch sandwich option and a dinner burrata tapa, for example.
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