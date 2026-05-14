Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Calgary Stampede unveils long list of ‘outrageous’ midway foods for 2026

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
Pickle Pizza will be one of the close to 70 "outrageous" foods available this year on the Calgary Stampede Midway. View image in full screen
Pickle Pizza will be one of the close to 70 'outrageous' foods available this year on the Calgary Stampede midway. Source: Calgary Stampede
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For many visitors to the Calgary Stampede, it is one of the highlights of the annual event: the chance to try some of the “wild and wacky” food that is for sale on the midway.

On Thursday, Stampede organizers unveiled the lineup of 70 foods that will be available during this year’s event, which takes place from July 3 to 12.

There will be close to 70 "wild and wacky" foods available this year on the Calgary Stampede Midway. The full list is available online at calgarystampede.com/newfoods. View image in full screen
There will be close to 70 ‘wild and wacky’ foods available this year on the Calgary Stampede midway. Source: Calgary Stampede

This year’s “outrageous” food contains a long list of drinks, appetizers, snacks and entrees amongst the “never-before-seen” creations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every year our exhibitors push the boundaries,” said Ashley Warner, midway manager at the Calgary Stampede.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s about delivering outrageously bold, fun and irresistible creations that give guests new ways to experience the excitement, creativity and spirit of the Calgary Stampede.”

Among the beverages this year are Brazilian Whipped Limeade, a Coke Caesar and Big Buckin’ Lemonade.

The appetizers or smaller bites available include such tasty treats as Candied Pickles, Cinna Corn Dogs and Crunchy Critter Corn — a twist on traditional Mexican street corn, topped with crunchy dried mealworms.

Crunchy Critter Corn is a twist on traditional Mexican street corn that's topped with crunchy dried mealworms.
Crunchy Critter Corn is a twist on traditional Mexican street corn that’s topped with crunchy dried mealworms. Source: Calgary Stampede

The larger entrees include Loosy Moosy Pizza, Butter Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Fish Burgers and Pickle Pizza that’s made with creamy dill sauce, melted mozzarella and topped with crunchy dill pickles.

Story continues below advertisement

The desserts include Ramen Donuts, Macha Deep Fried Oreos, Cosmic Funnel Cake — and for those looking for something gluten-free, there are the Calgary Stampede’s first-ever gluten-free Deep Fried Oreos.

The full list of new midway foods is available on the Calgary Stampede website at calgarystampede.com/newfoods.

Click to play video: 'Norma Reid tastes unique food offerings at Calgary Stampede'
Norma Reid tastes unique food offerings at Calgary Stampede

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices