Calgary Stampede unveils long list of ‘outrageous’ midway foods for 2026

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For many visitors to the Calgary Stampede, it is one of the highlights of the annual event: the chance to try some of the “wild and wacky” food that is for sale on the midway.

On Thursday, Stampede organizers unveiled the lineup of 70 foods that will be available during this year’s event, which takes place from July 3 to 12.

View image in full screen There will be close to 70 ‘wild and wacky’ foods available this year on the Calgary Stampede midway. Source: Calgary Stampede

This year’s “outrageous” food contains a long list of drinks, appetizers, snacks and entrees amongst the “never-before-seen” creations.

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“Every year our exhibitors push the boundaries,” said Ashley Warner, midway manager at the Calgary Stampede.

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“It’s about delivering outrageously bold, fun and irresistible creations that give guests new ways to experience the excitement, creativity and spirit of the Calgary Stampede.”

Among the beverages this year are Brazilian Whipped Limeade, a Coke Caesar and Big Buckin’ Lemonade.

The appetizers or smaller bites available include such tasty treats as Candied Pickles, Cinna Corn Dogs and Crunchy Critter Corn — a twist on traditional Mexican street corn, topped with crunchy dried mealworms.

Crunchy Critter Corn is a twist on traditional Mexican street corn that’s topped with crunchy dried mealworms. Source: Calgary Stampede

The larger entrees include Loosy Moosy Pizza, Butter Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Fish Burgers and Pickle Pizza that’s made with creamy dill sauce, melted mozzarella and topped with crunchy dill pickles.

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The desserts include Ramen Donuts, Macha Deep Fried Oreos, Cosmic Funnel Cake — and for those looking for something gluten-free, there are the Calgary Stampede’s first-ever gluten-free Deep Fried Oreos.

The full list of new midway foods is available on the Calgary Stampede website at calgarystampede.com/newfoods.