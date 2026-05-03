Recipe: Peak summer salad with burrata and dumpling sauce

Peak summer salad with burrata and dumpling sauce
INGREDIENTS:
2 freestone peaches, sliced into wedges
2 beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced into wedges
½ English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced into half moons
Dumpling Sauce (recipe below)
1 ball (8 oz/225 g) fresh burrata cheese (see note)
A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
GARNISHES
Fresh cilantro and/or basil (Thai or Italian), chopped
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1 tbsp roasted white sesame seeds
1 tbsp GF fried garlic or shallots
1 tsp chili oil (such as chili crisp)
Fresh edible flowers, for garnish (optional)
DAIRY-FREE/PLANT-BASED OPTION
Burrata → soft or silken tofu
METHOD
1. In a large bowl, combine the peaches, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Toss with half of the dumpling sauce. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the salad to a large platter, leaving behind any liquid to discard.
2. With the same slotted spoon, make a crater in the center of the salad and nestle the burrata inside. Lightly drizzle olive oil and the remaining dumpling sauce over top. Sprinkle with the garnishes. Using a small paring knife, cut the burrata into four to six pieces.
NOTES:
If burrata is hard to find, substitute with fresh mozzarella or bocconcini.
DUMPLING SAUCE
Makes about 1/4 cup.
2 tbsp GF soy sauce or tamari
1 tbsp GF Chinese black vinegar
1 tbsp chili paste (such as sambal oelek or Calabrian)
½ tbsp toasted sesame oil
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