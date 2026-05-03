Recipe: Peak summer salad with burrata and dumpling sauce

Mandatory Credit: Photo by (2599037g) Opium poppy field in Lincolnshire, Britain - 02 Jul 2013 The summer sun has helped to produce a bumper crop of lilac MORPHINE POPPIES in the heart of the British countryside. Stretching across the Lincolnshire fields, the pretty poppies are providing a striking display of colour thanks to the recent warm weather. Covering more than 6,300 acres on farms across the UK, the crop will be harvested later this year by a pharmaceutical company to produce pain-relieving drugs, such as codeine and morphine. Morphine has traditionally been imported to the West from Tasmania, Spain and Turkey, but now an increasing number of lilac poppies are grown in the UK to reduce costs. The morphine poppy, Papaver somniferum, was first grown commercially on British farms in 2002 and now it can be seen around Dorset, Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire. This spectacular field will flower for another three weeks, then the crop will be left to die off and dry out before it is harvested in late August with special machinery. Once the poppies have dried the seed capsule and top two inches of stem will be removed. The seed will then be cleaned for the culinary markets, as poppy seed contains no morphine and the rest will be milled, pelletised and shipped to a special plant for extraction. The morphine is found in the structure of the seed capsule and the top two inches of the stem. Medicinal poppies are a different species to the common wild red poppy which contains no morphine. They have a white and lilac colouring and the Latin name means the 'sleep-bringing poppy, which is a reference to its narcotic properties. The medicinal properties of opium have been known from ancient times, and it was used as a narcotic in European cultures as early as 4,000BC MUST CREDIT PHOTOS BY: Geoffrey Robinson / Rex Fe... For more information visit http://www.rexfeatures.com/stacklink/KTKUWNAZM.

Geoffrey Robinson / Rex Features