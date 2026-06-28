Recipe: Kingfisher seafood chowder

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingfisher seafood chowder

Seafood chowder celeriac “chowder” puree

Ingredients

Celeriac: 2 cups

Onion: 1/2 cup

Garlic: 3 cloves

Clam juice: 1 can

White wine: 1 cup

Cream: 3 cups

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Instructions

1. Sweat onion and garlic. Once tender, deglaze with white wine

2. Add clam juice, cream, celeriac, and cook until the veg is very tender

Story continues below advertisement

3. Puree fine

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

4. Season with salt and lemon juice

Chowder assembly

Ingredients

Clams: 5 pc

Mussels: 5 pc

Carrots diced and blanched: 1 small carrot

Salmon: diced 1/4 cup

Halibut: diced 1/4 cup

Shrimp: diced 1/4 cup

Yukon gold potato diced and blanched: 1 small potato

Celeriac chowder puree: 2 cups

White wine: 3 tablespoons

Butter: 1 tablespoon

Parsley: 2 tablespoons

Baguette: 1/4 baguette

Juice from a lemon to taste

Salt to taste

Heavy cream to adjust consistency

Instructions

1. Blanche the potato and the carrots separately

Story continues below advertisement

2. In a pan, add mussels, clams, butter and white wine

3. Bring to a boil. Once they open, add the celeriac chowder puree

4. Bring puree mix to a boil, add salmon, halibut, shrimp, potato and carrots

5. Adjust the consistency with heavy cream

6. Season with salt and lemon juice

7. Garnish with chopped parsley

8. Serve with a baguette