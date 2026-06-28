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Lifestyle

Recipe: Kingfisher seafood chowder

By Kingfisher Resort and Spa Special to Global News
Posted June 28, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Oyster and clam shells are seen near a dock along Netarts Bay on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tillamook, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane. View image in full screen
Oyster and clam shells are seen near a dock along Netarts Bay on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tillamook, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane. DPi
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Kingfisher seafood chowder

Seafood chowder celeriac “chowder” puree

Ingredients 

Celeriac: 2 cups

Onion: 1/2 cup

Garlic: 3 cloves

Clam juice: 1 can

White wine: 1 cup

Cream: 3 cups

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Instructions

1. Sweat onion and garlic. Once tender, deglaze with white wine

2. Add clam juice, cream, celeriac, and cook until the veg is very tender

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3. Puree fine

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4. Season with salt and lemon juice

Chowder assembly

Ingredients

Clams: 5 pc

Mussels: 5 pc

Carrots diced and blanched: 1 small carrot

Salmon: diced 1/4 cup

Halibut: diced 1/4 cup

Shrimp: diced 1/4 cup

Yukon gold potato diced and blanched: 1 small potato

Celeriac chowder puree: 2 cups

White wine: 3 tablespoons

Butter: 1 tablespoon

Parsley: 2 tablespoons

Baguette: 1/4 baguette

Juice from a lemon to taste

Salt to taste

Heavy cream to adjust consistency

Instructions

1. Blanche the potato and the carrots separately

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2. In a pan, add mussels, clams, butter and white wine

3. Bring to a boil. Once they open, add the celeriac chowder puree

4. Bring puree mix to a boil, add salmon, halibut, shrimp, potato and carrots

5. Adjust the consistency with heavy cream

6. Season with salt and lemon juice

7. Garnish with chopped parsley

8. Serve with a baguette

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