Recipe: Kingfisher seafood chowder

Kingfisher seafood chowder
Seafood chowder celeriac “chowder” puree
Ingredients
Celeriac: 2 cups
Onion: 1/2 cup
Garlic: 3 cloves
Clam juice: 1 can
White wine: 1 cup
Cream: 3 cups
Salt to taste
Lemon juice to taste
Instructions
1. Sweat onion and garlic. Once tender, deglaze with white wine
2. Add clam juice, cream, celeriac, and cook until the veg is very tender
3. Puree fine
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4. Season with salt and lemon juice
Chowder assembly
Ingredients
Clams: 5 pc
Mussels: 5 pc
Carrots diced and blanched: 1 small carrot
Salmon: diced 1/4 cup
Halibut: diced 1/4 cup
Shrimp: diced 1/4 cup
Yukon gold potato diced and blanched: 1 small potato
Celeriac chowder puree: 2 cups
White wine: 3 tablespoons
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Butter: 1 tablespoon
Parsley: 2 tablespoons
Baguette: 1/4 baguette
Juice from a lemon to taste
Salt to taste
Heavy cream to adjust consistency
Instructions
1. Blanche the potato and the carrots separately
2. In a pan, add mussels, clams, butter and white wine
3. Bring to a boil. Once they open, add the celeriac chowder puree
4. Bring puree mix to a boil, add salmon, halibut, shrimp, potato and carrots
5. Adjust the consistency with heavy cream
6. Season with salt and lemon juice
7. Garnish with chopped parsley
8. Serve with a baguette
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