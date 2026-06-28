Unexpected friendship forms on Sask. farm

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Laura Greaves, a veterinarian at Sherwood Animal Clinic in Regina, is no stranger to uncommon pets, but she recently became known for a rather special pairing.

Having lived on her farm for just over a year, she’s already accumulated more than twenty animals, including horses, guinea pigs, alpacas and a llama.She saw a need for another llama after one of the farm alpacas became pregnant. Hoping to find a llama to guard the herd, Greaves discovered Maple from an ad on Kijiji. Greaves said it’s quite uncommon to find llamas in the area – the animal came with some challenges.

Greaves, alongside her friend Jaquie Poole, adopted Maple, a six-year-old llama that was missing an eye and was severely emaciated.

“That took us a little while to figure out what she likes to eat and start to work on getting some weight back on her and then she went blind on us completely about three weeks ago now,” says Greaves.

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Without her sight, Maple struggled to adjust. She was often spit on by the other llama and the alpacas for unknowingly bumping into them.

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Greaves decided it was best to separate Maple from the others and grappled with what to do next.

“She was like, ‘Is Maple gonna make it through surgery? Is it fair for her?’ and I was like, ‘You know what, let’s give her a chance,’” says Poole.

Greaves searched for a companion that Maple could rely on, which led her to Bo Peep, a vocal sheep with freckles on her face.

The three-year-old sheep settled into Maple’s life as a guide, her frequent noises keeping Maple grounded and oriented. Greaves says on windy nights, Maple often paces around in stress, but Bo Peep’s calls calm the completely blind llama.

What started simply as an attempt to include a herd guardian turned into a strong bond between two rather unlikely companions.

After the story of the animals was shared online, the feedback was strong and people were excited to learn more about the duo. Poole says this is just a regular occurrence in their life on the farm.

“Everyone thinks it’s this adorable story and our husbands are like, ‘This is truly just a normal day dealing with them.’”

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Now with 24 animals on the farm and a new alpaca on the way, there’s never a dull day for Greaves and her friends.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.