Summer skiing at Sunshine Village draws skiers from Alberta and beyond

After a record-setting season for snowfall, Sunshine Village is taking advantage of what’s left and opening for 16 days of summer skiing.
The resort saw more than 1,000 cm fall through the winter and into the late spring.
Its practice of snow farming allowed crews to move the snow pack around and build a base of up to six feet in some areas for the 10 runs, three terrain parks and two chairs to open in June and July.
It’s only the third time since the ’90s that the mountain resort has been able to offer extremely late season runs.
Anyone with a 2025/2026 or 2026/2027 season’s pass can ski for free. Lift tickets can also be purchased.
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Summer skiing runs June 20 to July 5.
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