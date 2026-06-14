Recipe: Argentinian Choripán

Argentinian Choripán
Recipe:
Grilled chorizo sausage, chimichurri, salsa criolla, pickled shallots, crusty baguette
Ingredients
Chorizo sausage – 1 each (150 g)
Toasted demi baguette – 1 each
Chimichurri – 30 g
Salsa Criolla – 40 g
Pickled shallots – 15 g
Assembly
Grill chorizo until fully cooked and lightly charred.
Split and toast baguette.
Spread 30 g chimichurri on the bread.
Place grilled chorizo in baguette.
Top with salsa criolla and pickled shallots.
Salsa Criolla
Yield: Approximately 1 L
Ingredients
Red onions, fine julienne – 300 g
Red bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g
Yellow bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g
Roma tomatoes, seeded, small dice – 300 g
Flat-leaf parsley, chopped – 30 g
Red wine vinegar – 200 mL
Olive oil – 150 mL
Kosher salt – 15 g
Black pepper – 5 g
Dried oregano – 5 g
Get breaking National news
Method
Combine onions, peppers, tomatoes, parsley, and oregano.
Whisk together vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Pour dressing over vegetables and mix thoroughly.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before service.
Hold refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Chimichurri
Yield: Approximately 1 L
Ingredients
Flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped – 250 g
Cilantro, Chopped with stem – 120g
Fresh oregano, chopped – 40 g
Garlic, minced – 60 g
Red chili flakes – 15 g
Red wine vinegar – 250 mL
Extra virgin olive oil – 500 mL
Kosher salt – 20 g
Black pepper, ground – 5 g
Lemon juice – 60 mL
Method
Combine parsley, oregano, garlic, and chili flakes in a mixing bowl.
Add vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Slowly whisk in olive oil.
Allow to rest for a minimum of 4 hours before use.
Best after 24 hours. Hold refrigerated for up to 7 days.
Pickled Shallots
Yield: Approximately 1 L
Ingredients
Shallots, thinly sliced – 500 g
Apple cider vinegar – 500 mL
Water – 500 mL
Granulated sugar – 100 g
Kosher salt – 20 g
Black peppercorns – 10 g
Bay leaves – 2 each
Method
Place sliced shallots into sanitised mason jar.
Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns, and bay leaves in a saucepan.
Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve.
Pour hot pickling liquid over shallots.
Cool to room temperature.
Refrigerate overnight before use.
Hold refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.
Write a comment