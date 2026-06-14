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Lifestyle

Recipe: Argentinian Choripán

By Chef Paul Audet, The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver Special to Global News
Posted June 14, 2026 11:00 am
2 min read
Westin Bayshore Hotel View image in full screen
The Western Bayshore is seen here in this file photo. Global News
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Argentinian Choripán

Recipe:

Grilled chorizo sausage, chimichurri, salsa criolla, pickled shallots, crusty baguette

Ingredients
Chorizo sausage – 1 each (150 g)
Toasted demi baguette – 1 each
Chimichurri – 30 g
Salsa Criolla – 40 g
Pickled shallots – 15 g

Assembly
Grill chorizo until fully cooked and lightly charred.
Split and toast baguette.
Spread 30 g chimichurri on the bread.
Place grilled chorizo in baguette.
Top with salsa criolla and pickled shallots.

Salsa Criolla
Yield: Approximately 1 L
Ingredients
Red onions, fine julienne – 300 g
Red bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g
Yellow bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g
Roma tomatoes, seeded, small dice – 300 g
Flat-leaf parsley, chopped – 30 g
Red wine vinegar – 200 mL
Olive oil – 150 mL
Kosher salt – 15 g
Black pepper – 5 g
Dried oregano – 5 g

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Method
Combine onions, peppers, tomatoes, parsley, and oregano.
Whisk together vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Pour dressing over vegetables and mix thoroughly.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before service.
Hold refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Chimichurri
Yield: Approximately 1 L

Ingredients
Flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped – 250 g
Cilantro, Chopped with stem – 120g
Fresh oregano, chopped – 40 g
Garlic, minced – 60 g
Red chili flakes – 15 g
Red wine vinegar – 250 mL
Extra virgin olive oil – 500 mL
Kosher salt – 20 g
Black pepper, ground – 5 g
Lemon juice – 60 mL

Method
Combine parsley, oregano, garlic, and chili flakes in a mixing bowl.
Add vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Slowly whisk in olive oil.
Allow to rest for a minimum of 4 hours before use.
Best after 24 hours. Hold refrigerated for up to 7 days.

Pickled Shallots
Yield: Approximately 1 L
Ingredients
Shallots, thinly sliced – 500 g
Apple cider vinegar – 500 mL
Water – 500 mL
Granulated sugar – 100 g
Kosher salt – 20 g
Black peppercorns – 10 g
Bay leaves – 2 each

Method
Place sliced shallots into sanitised mason jar.
Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns, and bay leaves in a saucepan.
Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve.
Pour hot pickling liquid over shallots.
Cool to room temperature.
Refrigerate overnight before use.
Hold refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.

 

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