Recipe: Argentinian Choripán

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Argentinian Choripán

Recipe:

Grilled chorizo sausage, chimichurri, salsa criolla, pickled shallots, crusty baguette

Ingredients

Chorizo sausage – 1 each (150 g)

Toasted demi baguette – 1 each

Chimichurri – 30 g

Salsa Criolla – 40 g

Pickled shallots – 15 g

Assembly

Grill chorizo until fully cooked and lightly charred.

Split and toast baguette.

Spread 30 g chimichurri on the bread.

Place grilled chorizo in baguette.

Top with salsa criolla and pickled shallots.

Salsa Criolla

Yield: Approximately 1 L

Ingredients

Red onions, fine julienne – 300 g

Red bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g

Yellow bell pepper, fine dice – 250 g

Roma tomatoes, seeded, small dice – 300 g

Flat-leaf parsley, chopped – 30 g

Red wine vinegar – 200 mL

Olive oil – 150 mL

Kosher salt – 15 g

Black pepper – 5 g

Dried oregano – 5 g

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Method

Combine onions, peppers, tomatoes, parsley, and oregano.

Whisk together vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Pour dressing over vegetables and mix thoroughly.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before service.

Hold refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Chimichurri

Yield: Approximately 1 L

Ingredients

Flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped – 250 g

Cilantro, Chopped with stem – 120g

Fresh oregano, chopped – 40 g

Garlic, minced – 60 g

Red chili flakes – 15 g

Red wine vinegar – 250 mL

Extra virgin olive oil – 500 mL

Kosher salt – 20 g

Black pepper, ground – 5 g

Lemon juice – 60 mL

Method

Combine parsley, oregano, garlic, and chili flakes in a mixing bowl.

Add vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Slowly whisk in olive oil.

Allow to rest for a minimum of 4 hours before use.

Best after 24 hours. Hold refrigerated for up to 7 days.

Pickled Shallots

Yield: Approximately 1 L

Ingredients

Shallots, thinly sliced – 500 g

Apple cider vinegar – 500 mL

Water – 500 mL

Granulated sugar – 100 g

Kosher salt – 20 g

Black peppercorns – 10 g

Bay leaves – 2 each

Method

Place sliced shallots into sanitised mason jar.

Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns, and bay leaves in a saucepan.

Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve.

Pour hot pickling liquid over shallots.

Cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate overnight before use.

Hold refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.