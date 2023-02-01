Indigo recall: More than 21K mugs, ornaments pulled out of Canadian markets due to mould

Send this page to someone via email

Tens and thousands of Indigo-branded ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products have been recalled due to mould contamination, a new Health Canada safety alert shows.

Health Canada said on Tuesday that 21,890 units of the affected products were sold in markets across Canada, and are believed to have been kept in humid conditions.

“As a result, mould may be present under the glazed surface of the mugs and ornaments,” the agency said.

The affected products were manufactured in China and sold in Canada between August and December 2022.

The ‘Beary Best Polar Bear,’ ‘Careful Novel’ and ‘Fawn’d of Your Deer’ mugs have been included in the recall.

Story continues below advertisement

The Best Brother, Father, Grandma and Grandpa mug ornaments have also been included.

According to Health Canada, mould can cause infections in consumers with compromised immune systems, and may “pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms.”

As of Jan. 30, Health Canada said the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return the products to an Indigo store for a full refund,” said Health Canada.

For further details, consumers may also contact Indigo by telephone toll-free at 1-833-463-4461 between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST or by email at service@indigo.ca. They can also visit the company website Indigo Online.