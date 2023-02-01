Menu

Canada

Indigo recall: More than 21K mugs, ornaments pulled out of Canadian markets due to mould

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Mould in flooded basements could impact those with asthma'
Mould in flooded basements could impact those with asthma
WATCH: Mould in flooded basements could impact those with asthma – May 3, 2022

Tens and thousands of Indigo-branded ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products have been recalled due to mould contamination, a new Health Canada safety alert shows.

Health Canada said on Tuesday that 21,890 units of the affected products were sold in markets across Canada, and are believed to have been kept in humid conditions.

“As a result, mould may be present under the glazed surface of the mugs and ornaments,” the agency said.

The affected products were manufactured in China and sold in Canada between August and December 2022.

The ‘Beary Best Polar Bear,’ ‘Careful Novel’ and ‘Fawn’d of Your Deer’ mugs have been included in the recall.

The Best Brother, Father, Grandma and Grandpa mug ornaments have also been included.

According to Health Canada, mould can cause infections in consumers with compromised immune systems, and may “pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms.”

13
Indigo recall: More than 21K mugs, ornaments pulled out of Canadian markets due to mould - image View image in gallery mode
Health Canada
23
Indigo recall: More than 21K mugs, ornaments pulled out of Canadian markets due to mould - image View image in gallery mode
Health Canada
33
Indigo recall: More than 21K mugs, ornaments pulled out of Canadian markets due to mould - image View image in gallery mode
Health Canada

 

As of Jan. 30, Health Canada said the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return the products to an Indigo store for a full refund,” said Health Canada.

For further details, consumers may also contact Indigo by telephone toll-free at 1-833-463-4461 between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST or by email at service@indigo.ca. They can also visit the company website Indigo Online.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer-causing chemical'
Thousands of dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer-causing chemical
HealthHealth Canada recallmouldIndigoCanada IndigoCanada Indigo products recallIndigo mouldIndigo mugsIndigo ornamentsIndigo products
